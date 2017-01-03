What’s in Store ?

When it comes to shopping, Johannesburg is hopping. The past decade has seen an explosion of international brands setting up shop in the City of Gold, Africa’s de facto shopping capital. Some brands have entered the lucrative market through stand-alone stores, while others are brought in by increasingly savvy boutique retailers like Life, Croft & Co., Apsley House, Swoon and The Wish Collection.
Other exclusive clothing and cosmetics brands are brought in – and increasingly so – by any one of the “Big Three” remaining department stores in South Africa: Stuttafords (Banana Republic, FCUK, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap), Edgars (Bobbi Brown) and Woolworths (Ren, Country Road). And there’s more to come.

The Big Three are feverishly reinventing the way they do business – and rightfully so. They only need glance over their collective shoulder to see the skeletons littering the retail route. Remember Greatermans, Greenacres, and John Orrs? Ansteys, Payne Brothers, Belfast, and Garlicks? And countless others whose names gather dust in the archives?

South Africa has a proud tradition of department store retailing, not dissimilar in time lines or sophistication levels to its counterparts in the US or UK. Edgars was established in Johannesburg’s Joubert Street in 1929, and for many years was controlled by Johannesburg’s powerful Press family, led by Sydney Press, who first joined the company as a Christmas casual in 1935 before retiring in 1982. Since its unbundling, it has evolved into “the leading retailer of clothing, footwear, and accessories in southern Africa”, with some 152 stores.

Woolworths was established by Max Sonnenberg in Cape Town in 1931, completely unrelated to Woolworths in the US, Europe or Australia. Rather, it was the UK’s Marks & Spencer (M&S) with which Woolworths formed a strategic link after World War II. According to a Woolworths’ publicist, “Sonnenberg and Sir Simon Marks, son of the M&S founder, became good friends, which led to M&S buying all the unissued share capital of Woolworths in 1947. Later, David Susman, Woolworths’ managing director, married Anne Laski, Lord Marks’ niece. Although M&S ultimately sold its shares in Woolworths, the two companies maintained close personal ties as well as a formal technology agreement”. Personnel between the two chains regularly visit each others’ operations.

South Africa’s oldest remaining department store, Stuttafords, was established in Cape Town in 1857 – a half-century before the UK’s Selfridges. “People feel close to Stuttafords,” says its CEO, Marco Cicoria. “It’s a heritage brand, more than 150 years old, and we’re planning a new-generation take on our heritage. I mean, we were just in London and you should see the banners for Selfridges’ 100th birthday – we’re a half-century older. In fact, Stuttafords is older than Marks & Spencer and many other iconic brands.”

In its day, the centre of Johannesburg was the centre of the universe. Dr Ivan May, who worked at Greatermans in the Jo’burg city centre, sets the scene: “Besides Greatermans, there was Thrupps on Pritchard Street, Ansteys on the corner of Jeppe and Joubert, Stuttafords on the corner of Rissik and Pritchard, Belfast on Market Street and – much later – Garlicks in the Carlton Centre, on the corner of Commissioner and Kruis. Belfast was ‘old money’, for the blue-haired brigade. John Orrs was still run by the Orr family, with the Orrco theatre in the store – think Welsh rarebit, pillbox hat and gloves – but it quickly demised as the family moved on. Ansteys closed; it just petered out. Greatermans was one of the longest surviving as it embraced innovation in its time. We had Le Grand Café, a whole seasonal Parisian theme by Estée Lauder in our cosmetics/beauty section on the ground floor, main entrance. We stocked Aramis ‘tortoise shell’, Devin, very ‘English country-estate gentlemen’, rivalling Yardleys. I remember there was a huge meeting with the store’s general manager, Martin Fonn, who was so angry when Edgars was first allowed to stock Estée Lauder. In its day, Greatermans was like a mini Hyde Park shopping centre. A department store is theatre. Merchandising and presentation are absolutely critical.”

Remaining relevant is crucial. US historian Jan Whitaker, author of Service & Style: How the American Department Store Fashioned the Middle Class, says, “The department store worldwide has shown great versatility in surviving thus far and may surprise us in the future. At the same time, I find it hard to imagine how it will make an appeal to the younger generations. The best model is probably not in the US, but in Japan, where it has become a family community centre complete with art museums, elaborate exhibit halls and movie theatres.”

There are numerous resorts and hotels to choose from when visiting this beautiful East Africa island. All of which have panoramic beach views of the majestic Indian ocean. Zanzibar is an exotic tropical island with loads to offer. All of the accommodations on offer aim to give their guests a superb experience with nothing but the best of what Zanzibar has to offer. Whether you want to experience the wondrous s nature surrounding you, or whether you want a luxury getaway, none of these will disappoint you.  We recently chatted to the owners of Discover Zanzibar, a South African outfit that takes the pain out of booking the best Zanzibar accommodation available.

Double Tree by Hilton Hotel

The Double Tree Resort by Hilton Hotel is situated in Zanzibar-Nungwi on the beach-front. Enjoy the pearl white sand and the stunning view of the sea. The roofs of the hotel accommodation consists of palm tree leaves. This exotic location is the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of every-day life. Enjoy the facilities of a pool containing fresh water. Or if you are more adventurous you can enjoy activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving if the marine world below excites you. You can enjoy an array of cuisine at the restaurants and bar. Savour a cocktail under a beach umbrella, overlooking the Zanzibar sunset.

The Palms

This resort prides itself in being one of the most intimate and romantic resorts in Zanzibar. Consisting of just six accommodation units. Soak up the breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean. Enjoy the facilities of the onsite pool and dining area. If tranquillity is what you’re seeking then head off to the on-site spar or take advantage of the diving facilities.

Zanzi Resort

This resort along the Indian Ocean offers accommodation with mystic views of the turquoise sea or, leafy, lush garden views. Relax with soft sand beneath your feet and the smell of the fresh ocean breeze in your lungs. The restaurant is equipped to satisfy culturally diverse taste buds. A pool and spa facilities forms part of this luxurious package. Discover Zanzibar offer packages to suit your pocket for several four and five star Zanzibar Hotels.

Next Paradise Boutique Resort

This boutique resort is ideally situated on the beautiful coast of the Indian Ocean. It is perfectly located for excursions to the many activities one can do in Zanzibar. Not far from this resort is a mystic coral reef for those enjoying the mysterious world below the sea. You can easily get to different destinations such as Nungwi beach and outings such as the spice tour, stone town, dolphin spotting, scuba diving, snorkelling and many more.

Chumbe Island Coral Park

Chumbe Island Coral Park is a nature reserve which is privately owned. It an award-winning reserve. It sports a sanctuary for protected coral reef, various wildlife species and acts as a reserve for the leafy green forest. The park is eco and environmentally friendly. If you love the outdoors and have the love for adventure and, nature then this accommodation would suit you. It provides you with eco and environmentally friendly bungalows. A very rustic yet accommodating place with superb cuisine. This accommodation enables you to be one with nature and, experience the freedom nature and the surrounding beach has to offer.

Discover Zanzibar are a partner of Discover South Africa, and specialize in negotiating the best holiday packages available. They manage this by maintaining intimate working relationships with the owners and managers of the Zanzibar hotels and resorts. Discover Zanzibar use these relationships to negotiate special deals which they can then offer up to their customers via the their website.

How often does a handful of new restaurants and delis find its way onto your culinary radar in one fell swoop? Look no further than Sandton’s latest shopping and dining mecca, coming online from 11 June at the contemporary Armani inspired Morningside Shopping Centre on the corner of Rivonia and Outspan roads there is lots on offer…

Food fundis know that tashas is not another cookie-cutter, single-concept franchise; rather, they can expect each tashas boutique café to offer a signature menu and interior décor specific to its location and customer profile.

At Morningside Shopping Centre, Natasha Sideris caters to a diverse clientele that she describes as spanning the ‘before-work’, ‘after-school’ and ‘lunch’ crowds, but with the overall focus set firmly on family-friendliness. Look to the Morningside tashas for a modern organic market showcasing fresh potted herbs, fresh flowers, free-range eggs and other healthy deli items, including freshly squeezed fruit juices, smoothies and homemade mueslis and yoghurts. Enjoy your nutritious breakfast or lunch on tashas wraparound balcony, and be sure not to miss the artisanal cheeses, made fresh on the premises! Relocating to the Morningside Shopping Centre is the authentic Italian eatery, Pomodoro.

Chef-patron Stefano Mas’s new, streamlined lunch menu – emphasizing modern, light Italian cuisine with a twist and balancing flavour with speed and service – as well as the on-site deli’s ready-made takeaway meals, breads and cheeses, are all perfectly suited to busy business execs and others on the go. Pomodoro offers three types of pizza at three price points – the standard mozzarella, fior di latte and, for the connoisseur, mozzarella di bufala. Try the pasta gamberi (penne with prawns and tequila) or the decadent melanzane, a brinjal-based Neapolitan treat. Mas plans to host a wine-bar on weekends, where he will serve up 10 to 12 excellent wines by the glass alongside antipasti or Italian-style tapas. There’s also a child-friendly menu that makes for great family meals.

Also coming to the Morningside Shopping Centre are: Tsunami Seafood Emporium; Sandton favourite, The Bread Basket; two new restaurants, The Green Peppercorn and Signature; a FEGO Café; a butchery; an ocean-fresh-fish store; and new-generation Woolies and Pick n Pay stores.

